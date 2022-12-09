Golem Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.72 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001296 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $222.61 million and $3.72 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $952.18 or 0.05544008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00507572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.72 or 0.30339069 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

