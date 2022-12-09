Goodwin Investment Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,719.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $151.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

