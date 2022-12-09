Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s current price.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Insider Transactions at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,007,000 after buying an additional 1,493,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,213 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $49,847,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 45.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,571,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,570 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

