Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) PT Lowered to $8.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 272.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $41,540,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $33,232,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $20,929,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

