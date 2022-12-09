Got Guaranteed Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55,397.45 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $118.51 million and approximately $55,397.45 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $980.99 or 0.05731538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00508583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.07 or 0.30399499 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.