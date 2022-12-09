Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 290 ($3.54) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Grainger from GBX 272 ($3.32) to GBX 250 ($3.05) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Grainger alerts:

Grainger Price Performance

GRGTF remained flat at $2.46 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Grainger has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.