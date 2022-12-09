Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €13.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.68) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.47) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.11) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Grand City Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRA:GYC traded up €0.21 ($0.22) on Friday, reaching €9.71 ($10.22). 125,235 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.11. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.48) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($21.20).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

