Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-$2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 0.4 %

GDOT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.4% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.