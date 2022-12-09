Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Greencore Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Greencore Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greencore Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

