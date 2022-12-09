Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Acquires £2,919.72 in Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Isabel Liu purchased 1,678 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £2,919.72 ($3,560.20).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Isabel Liu purchased 2,400 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,984 ($4,857.94).

On Friday, November 4th, Isabel Liu acquired 1,880 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,139.60 ($3,828.31).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON GRID traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 170.50 ($2.08). 377,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,494. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 126.25 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £922.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.39.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Featured Articles

