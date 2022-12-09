Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $741,053.76 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 21,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,742.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

GNTY opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

