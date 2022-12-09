Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Buys 2,770 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,770 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $95,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,300.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

