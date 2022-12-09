Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Buys 2,770 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,770 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $95,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,300.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.