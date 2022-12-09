GYEN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,790.69 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. GYEN has a total market cap of $39.45 million and approximately $170,790.69 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GYEN Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

