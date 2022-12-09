H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEOGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEO. National Bankshares cut their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a P/E ratio of 68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.