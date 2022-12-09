Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.