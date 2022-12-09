HC Wainwright Cuts Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $80.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.