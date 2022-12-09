HC Wainwright Cuts Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target to $80.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,669,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,122,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

