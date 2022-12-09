HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUT. Craig Hallum lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HUT stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $211.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 39,466 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,099.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 516,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 472,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

