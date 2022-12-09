Head-To-Head Analysis: NerdWallet (NRDS) vs. The Competition

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) is one of 151 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NerdWallet to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NerdWallet and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 3 0 2.75 NerdWallet Competitors 443 2757 4874 66 2.56

NerdWallet currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 40.00%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73% NerdWallet Competitors -124.99% -1,628.82% -18.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NerdWallet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

29.4% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NerdWallet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $379.60 million -$42.50 million -23.71 NerdWallet Competitors $848.00 million $3.49 million 9.14

NerdWallet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NerdWallet beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

