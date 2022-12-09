Head to Head Contrast: Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gravitas Education and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $180.31 million 0.11 $6.79 million $4.60 2.98 Boxlight $185.18 million 0.13 -$13.80 million ($0.15) -2.19

Profitability

Gravitas Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight. Boxlight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravitas Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gravitas Education and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -4.14% -22.78% -5.40%

Risk & Volatility

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gravitas Education and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 764.08%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Summary

Gravitas Education beats Boxlight on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

(Get Rating)

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. provides early childhood education services in the People's Republic of China. It operates play-and-learn centers that offer services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. The company also operates student care centers; and provides course content, training, support and guidance, and other services to franchisees and licensees. In addition, it develops and sells educational products and services; and distributes merchandise, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. Further, the company operates Qingtian Youpin, an e-commerce platform for maternity and children's products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,017 play-and-learn centers and 54 student care centers. The company was formerly known as RYB Education, Inc. and changed its name to Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. in May 2022. Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Boxlight

(Get Rating)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, the company provides MimioClarity, a classroom audio solution; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; MimioVote, a student assessment system; and MimioPad, a wireless pen tablet, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

