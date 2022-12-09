HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $94.00 at Guggenheim

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $89.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,693,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,818,000 after buying an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

