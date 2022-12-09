HedgeTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,445.48 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $39.41 million and approximately $4,445.48 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $965.55 or 0.05602010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00511486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.50 or 0.30573054 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.