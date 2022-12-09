Hedron Hits 1-Day Volume of $589,838.78 (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $75.86 million and approximately $589,838.78 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

