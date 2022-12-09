Hedron Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $76.01 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $76.01 million and $903,865.57 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00505807 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.90 or 0.30233590 BTC.

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

