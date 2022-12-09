HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Price Target Raised to €49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €44.00 ($46.32) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($45.79) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($45.26) to €41.00 ($43.16) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

