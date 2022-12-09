Henderson European Focus Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.65 (LON:HEFT)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.04) per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:HEFT opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of £309.58 million and a PE ratio of 2,050.00. Henderson European Focus Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 120.60 ($1.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.50 ($2.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.26.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

