Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Trading Down 4.8%

Hensoldt AG (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 22.00 and last traded at 22.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.10.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNSDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hensoldt from €30.00 ($31.58) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hensoldt from €28.50 ($30.00) to €26.50 ($27.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is 22.77.

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

