Hermez Network Price Tops $4.11 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.34 million and $263,605.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.11 or 0.00023970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010826 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00046123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020941 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12410752 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $285,270.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.