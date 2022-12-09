Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HPE has been the topic of several other research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,655 shares of company stock worth $3,628,888. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,971 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

