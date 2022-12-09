HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1676342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

HEXO Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18. The company has a market cap of C$129.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

