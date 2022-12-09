High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, cooked shellfish; and value added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks, including High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, C.Wirthy & Co, High Liner Foodservice, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

