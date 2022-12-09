HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 5.9%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.45. 1,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,761.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 3,500 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $70,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,788,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,761.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,545. 88.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

