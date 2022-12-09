Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $284.05 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $242.99 and a fifty-two week high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.