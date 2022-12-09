holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.74 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 0% higher against the dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $29.74 million and approximately $75,467.89 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,283.38 or 0.07449670 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00078016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00057206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024802 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05928043 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $183,016.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

