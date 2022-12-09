Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.16-$3.16 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.89 billion-$128.89 billion.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE HMC opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.15.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

HMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.