Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $134.03 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.21 or 0.00059473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $134.03 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00267621 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00086461 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,129,681 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.