Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,723 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,605,000 after buying an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,432,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.32. 27,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,652. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

