Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

HST stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

