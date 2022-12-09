Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.78). 317,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 341,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.75).

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.47 million and a P/E ratio of 1,627.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.12.

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks, cocoa alcohols, and beauty products.

