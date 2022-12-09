Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.00.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.26. 15,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,829. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $528.39 and a 200-day moving average of $493.03.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Humana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 41.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,694.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.