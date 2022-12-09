Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 373,869 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hummingbird Resources to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £25.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.28.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Stephen A. Betts bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,580.90).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

