HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 191,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,086,872 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. UBS Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

HUYA Stock Up 28.1 %

The company has a market cap of $857.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 2,751,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

