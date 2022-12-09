Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
