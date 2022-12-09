Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.90

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 17205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.
IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
