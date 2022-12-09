Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.90

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 17205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Imago BioSciences by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Stories

