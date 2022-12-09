IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.05

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $17.50. IMAX shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 6,336 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 179.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IMAX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,218,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in IMAX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

