Immutable X Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Immutable X has a market cap of $250.01 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002553 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $980.99 or 0.05731538 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00508583 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.07 or 0.30399499 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
