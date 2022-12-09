Immutable X Trading 6.6% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. Immutable X has a market cap of $250.01 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002553 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

