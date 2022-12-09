Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

