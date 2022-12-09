Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.10.

IMO opened at $51.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 198.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

