Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) CEO Scott Schaeffer Sells 155,830 Shares of Stock

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
IRT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.