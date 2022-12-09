Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) CEO Scott Schaeffer Sells 155,830 Shares of Stock

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

