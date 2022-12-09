IndiGG Price Reaches $0.0780 on Major Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $222,868.68 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

