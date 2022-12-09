Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 7.11% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITAQ. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $199,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at $737,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITAQ opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.13.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

